Luosifen cake debuts in its birthplace in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 13:28, June 03, 2021

A vocational training school in Liuzhou, the birthplace of Luosifen, opens a free class to teach participants to make Luosifen cake. Make a chocolate bowl to contain milk mousse and plain cake, then put boiled Luosifen on the cake, a Luosifen cake is produced. (Photo: China News Service/Lin Xin)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)