In pics: summer harvest in south China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:59, July 15, 2021

Now is the best time for harvesting early-ripening rice in Tiandeng County of Chongzuo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Hundreds of hectares of rice high in selenium are planted in demonstration bases, where the ears of rice are bright and golden and the fragrance of ripeness is diffused by the wind in every direction. Villagers make the most of the sunny days to harvest it, making sure the granary is filled in time.

