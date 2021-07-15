Pollution control measures turn river into wetland park in Nanning, S China

Xinhua) 13:39, July 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2021 shows the Nakao River wetland park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Nakao River in Nanning was once a polluted muddy gutter lined with sewage outlets. In 2015, a public-private partnership (PPP) project was rolled out to improve the ecological environment along the river. Pollution control measures including sewage interception and treatment, as well as aquatic ecosystem restoration, have helped turn the river into a wetland park with lucid waters. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

