Aerial view of highways constructed in mountains of Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 10:36, August 13, 2021

Aerial photo shows the extended section of a highway and secondary road stretch side by side in Fengshan County, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, August 11, 2021. (Photo by China News Service/ Gao Dongfeng)

Fengshan County, located in the mountains‘ deep, has accelerated the development of the local transportation system in recent years. Nine towns and villages in the county have fully connected to the tertiary highways and above.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)