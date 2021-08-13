Languages

Friday, August 13, 2021

Vaccination vehicles dispatched in rural area of China's Guangxi

(Xinhua) 09:25, August 13, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 12, 2021 shows a vehicle providing vaccination service moving in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The county dispatched vaccination vehicles to help residents of remote villages get vaccinated. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)


