Contributions to COVAX reflect China's commitment to global anti-COVID-19 fight: Bangladesh health experts

Xinhua) 08:53, August 13, 2021

DHAKA, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's contributions through the COVAX Facility have reflected Beijing's commitment to global anti-COVID-19 fight, Bangladesh health experts said.

They expressed appreciation of China's contributions after Bangladesh Tuesday night received 1.7 million Chinese COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped via the COVAX Facility.

This is the first among three consignments that are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh from China this week.

With their remarks, the Bangladeshi experts joined the distinguished persons around the world who had expressed admiration to the Chinese leadership's efforts in promoting international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and making vaccines a global public good.

China has recently pledged to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world throughout this year and offer 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX.

Muzaherul Huq, former Southeast Asia Region adviser at the World Health Organization (WHO), said Wednesday this is a great initiative and will be much appreciated by the people of poverty-stricken countries who can not afford to purchase the vaccine for their people.

"The COVAX participation of China with its 2 vaccines will be a great contribution," said the expert.

Also, he said China has already supplied vaccines to people of many countries and regions around the world.

While some rich countries are playing vaccine diplomacy in a period when the world is in a crisis, "China is proving that they want to help poorer countries in this crisis to save human lives," said the expert.

M Mushtuq Husain, adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) under Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said Chinese vaccine contributions would surely boost Bangladeshi efforts in the country's nationwide ongoing mass inoculation drive.

"Every vaccine is very important for us. We're very happy that China sent many vaccine doses for Bangladesh through COVAX Facility," he said.

The Bangladeshi health official said people across Bangladesh are gladly receiving the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine doses.

