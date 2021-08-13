Lao PM says China taking concrete actions to deepen global anti-epidemic cooperation

Chinese ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong (R) hands over a box of vaccines to Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh (L) at a handover ceremony in Vientiane, Laos, Aug. 11, 2021. Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh has said that China is taking concrete actions to deepen the global anti-epidemic cooperation and contribute to the building of a global community of health for all. Phankham made the remarks when addressing the handover ceremony for the fifth batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh has said that China is taking concrete actions to deepen the global anti-epidemic cooperation and contribute to the building of a global community of health for all.

Phankham made the remarks when addressing the handover ceremony for the fifth batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong officially handed over the newly-arrived vaccines to the Lao prime minister at the ceremony held here in Lao health ministry.

Jiang said China has always given priority to the cooperation with the Lao side in the fight against the COVID-19, adding that China has donated over 2.9 million doses of vaccines to Laos, and will soon provide more vaccines and medical supplies.

Phankham said the current global epidemic situation is still grave, and people are suffering huge loss of life and property.

China has acted as a major responsible country, provided the international community with reliable, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and anti-epidemic medical supplies, offered material, medical experts and intellectual support to developing countries including Laos, promoted the deepening of the global anti-epidemic cooperation with concrete actions, and contributed to the building of a global community of health for all, which the Lao side highly appreciates and sincerely admires, said Phankham.

The fifth batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Lao capital Vientiane on Aug. 7.

