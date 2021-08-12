Home>>
'Wuhan lab leak' frame China being bottled by the US
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:54, August 12, 2021
Illustration/ Chinadaily.com.cn
Biden ordered intelligence agencies on May 26 to report on the origins of COVID-19 in 90 days. Before the deadline, US media, politicians and other involved parties are working together to manufacture evidence for a "lab leak theory" that blames China for the outbreak.
The trick to frame China will never be widely echoed by the international community. Washington's hopes to deal China a heavy blow using lies will never succeed.
