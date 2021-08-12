We Are China

Over 1.82 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 16:13, August 12, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.82 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

