COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged 12-17 underway in China

Xinhua) 07:56, August 13, 2021

A girl receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination point in Jingning She Autonomous County in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2021. China is orderly propelling its vaccination program among minors aged between 12 and 17, on the premise of ensuring safety. (Photo by Li Suren/Xinhua)

