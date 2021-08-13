Philippines receives more Sinovac vaccines from China

Xinhua) 08:43, August 13, 2021

MANILA, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Thursday to support the Southeast Asian country's inoculation campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.

China was the first to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the Philippines. It donated the first batch of CoronaVac to Manila on Feb. 28, allowing the country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

As of Thursday, China has been the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.

The Philippines has administered over 24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 11.4 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

The Philippines now has over 1.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 29,539 deaths.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)