New energy automobile industry boosted in Liuzhou, south China
(Xinhua) 11:03, August 13, 2021
A worker checks new energy vehicles at a logistics park in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2021. Liuzhou City has seen 199 thousand new energy vehicles sold from January to June in 2021. The city has been implementing measures to encourage research and development (R&D) and promote production capacity in a bid to boost its new energy automobile industry in recent years. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)
