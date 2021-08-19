Luosifen industry booms in Liuzhou, south China

August 19, 2021

Workers sort Luosifen rice noodle packages at a logistics distribution center in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2021. River-snail rice noodle, or "Luosifen", is an iconic dish in Liuzhou, known for its pungent smell. It features rice vermicelli soaked in a spicy broth flavored by river snails and topped with ingredients including pickled bamboo shoots, string beans, peanuts and tofu skin. The preparation of Luosifen was inscribed on the latest list of national intangible cultural heritage released by the State Council of China in June this year. Instant Luosifen noodles have been exported to over 20 overseas markets and its annual sales surpassed 10 billion yuan (about 1.7 billion U.S. dollars) last year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

