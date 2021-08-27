We Are China

Scenery of sunset glow in Nanning, Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:58, August 27, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2021 shows the view of sunset glow in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

