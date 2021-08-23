China's Guangxi sees surging China-Europe freight train trips in Jan-July

Xinhua) 08:36, August 23, 2021

A freight train bound for Kazakhstan leaves Nanning international railway port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

NANNING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw a surge in China-Europe freight train trips in the first seven months of this year, according to Nanning Customs.

From January to July, there were 400 inbound and outbound China-Europe freight trains via the region's Pingxiang port, which borders Vietnam, up 80.2 percent year on year.

A total of 12,286 TEUs of goods were transported by China-Europe freight train service, tripling the figure from the same period last year.

The province has so far launched 10 China-Europe freight train routes, with increasing varieties of goods being imported and exported, said Li Donghui with an international railway logistics company based in Nanning.

