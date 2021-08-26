Electricity saving encouraged and carried out in Liuzhou, Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:03, August 26, 2021

Combo photo shows the night view after landscape lights are turned off on Aug. 23, 2021 (up) and the illuminated night view on June 7, 2021 in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Electricity saving has been encouraged and carried out in Liuzhou recently to guarantee power consumption of residents. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)