Countryside scenery of Gaoling Township in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, S China

Xinhua) 15:30, September 01, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows the countryside scenery of Gaoling Township in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Local authorities have made constant efforts in building infrastructural facilities, protecting the environment and improving living conditions. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

