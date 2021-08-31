Languages

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The tranquil Hemu village with glorious changing sky in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 15:48, August 31, 2021

Hemu village in Burqin county, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, attracts tourists with its tranquility and glorious changing sky.

