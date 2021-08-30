Home>>
Xinjiang boosts local agricultural products at online Asia-Europe Commodity Trade Fair
(Ecns.cn) 13:13, August 30, 2021
An anchor recommends Xinjiang agricultural products to netizens through the online platform at the 2021 Online Asia-Europe Commodity Trade Fair, in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
The 2021 Online Asia-Europe Commodity Trade Fair and the 2nd Xinjiang E-commerce Live Broadcast Festival were held in Urumqi on Sunday. The event integrated multiple live broadcast platforms and popular anchors to recommend Xinjiang agricultural products to netizens.
Related Stories
