Xinjiang boosts local agricultural products at online Asia-Europe Commodity Trade Fair

Ecns.cn) 13:13, August 30, 2021

An anchor recommends Xinjiang agricultural products to netizens through the online platform at the 2021 Online Asia-Europe Commodity Trade Fair, in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

The 2021 Online Asia-Europe Commodity Trade Fair and the 2nd Xinjiang E-commerce Live Broadcast Festival were held in Urumqi on Sunday. The event integrated multiple live broadcast platforms and popular anchors to recommend Xinjiang agricultural products to netizens.

