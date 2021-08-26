Home>>
Photothermal power station in Hami, Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 09:11, August 26, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2021 shows a photothermal power station in Nom Township of Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The photothermal power station is the first of its kind in Xinjiang. The project is a modern attempt by the region to capitalize on its abundant solar energy and turn it into heat and power. (Xinhua/Gao Han)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Eurasia commodity online expo opens in China's Xinjiang
- Explore fascinating autumnal vistas in NW China's Xinjiang
- Inside Xinjiang: Unveil the truth of vocational education, training centers
- Xinjiang’s Jeminay County paints a vivid picture of bright dandelions
- Costume designer from Xinjiang leads a fulfilling life
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.