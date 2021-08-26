Photothermal power station in Hami, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:11, August 26, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2021 shows a photothermal power station in Nom Township of Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The photothermal power station is the first of its kind in Xinjiang. The project is a modern attempt by the region to capitalize on its abundant solar energy and turn it into heat and power. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)