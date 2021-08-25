Home>>
Xinjiang’s Jeminay County paints a vivid picture of bright dandelions
(People's Daily Online) 10:32, August 25, 2021
A carpet of bright dandelions dance with the breeze in Jeminay County, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in August. The golden flowers, when combined with the white clouds above, are set against grasslands, trees and wetlands, forming a fascinating series of pictures. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
