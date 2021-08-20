Harvesters in Xinjiang reap tomatoes across thousands of hectares

People's Daily Online) 15:41, August 20, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

Recently, two tomato harvesters have been working in the Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Some 1,860 hectares of tomatoes have been harvested, with the average yield per hectare reaching 120 tones.

Changji is an important tomato production base in Xinjiang. The annual planting area is more than 8,600 hectares and the mechanization rate has reached 100 percent. Nowadays, there is a complete industry chain integrating tomato plantations, processing and marketing.

