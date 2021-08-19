County in NW China’s Xinjiang embraces harvest season for chili peppers

People's Daily Online) 16:09, August 19, 2021

A farmer airs chili peppers in a village in Bohu county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, in August 2021. (Photo/Nian Lei)

Chili peppers have recently entered the harvesting season in Bohu county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

In recent years, the county has continuously improved the structure of its agricultural industry and developed a model that allows clients to place orders before undertaking crop production while binding together cooperatives, farming bases and farmers, which has effectively boosted local villagers’ incomes and facilitated rural revitalization.

