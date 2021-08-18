Home>>
College graduate returns to Xinjiang hometown to run bakery
(People's Daily Online) 10:29, August 18, 2021
Yingrong, a graduate from Shanghai Normal University, decided to take over her mother’s bakery back in Tacheng, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, instead of staying in Shanghai after graduating, out of a strong attachment to her hometown and family.
Xianglan Bakery, named after her mother, is renowned locally. Thanks to Yingrong’s efforts, the bakery has evolved from two small stores with bread made on the spot to a 200-square-meter workshop that does everything from preparing ingredients to producing, baking, cooling and packaging.
