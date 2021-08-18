Home>>
Chili peppers enter harvest season in NW China's Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 09:23, August 18, 2021
A villager dries chili peppers in a village in Bohu County, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in August 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
In recent years, Bohu County has continuously optimized its agricultural industry structure and adopted the mode of "cooperatives + bases + farmers", which has effectively boosted the income of local villagers.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.