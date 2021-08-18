We Are China

Chili peppers enter harvest season in NW China's Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 09:23, August 18, 2021

A villager dries chili peppers in a village in Bohu County, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in August 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)

In recent years, Bohu County has continuously optimized its agricultural industry structure and adopted the mode of "cooperatives + bases + farmers", which has effectively boosted the income of local villagers.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)