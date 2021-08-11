Hotel landlady welcomes you to Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:03, August 11, 2021

Graduating from the former vocational education and training center in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Namaitijiang Hasimu is now a hotel landlady who lives a happy life and makes friends with tourists from all over the world.

In the training center, she learned Mandarin and law. In addition, she took part in dancing and tour guide courses, which she enjoyed a lot, and became a talented star in class.

Kashgar is a popular tourist attraction because of its long history, cultural diversity, impressive landscape, authentic customs and special local products. Namaitijiang Hasimu runs a Uygur style hotel there, which fascinates tourists and photographers. As a result, the income per month is about 50,000 yuan, building her confidence in hotel management. On top of that, the hotel also gives her an opportunity to make friends from all over the world and listen to their interesting stories.

Recently, Namaitijiang Hasimu has heard some people abroad say that the Xinjiang vocational education and training center is an "internment camp". "Nonsense!" she said, "If that were true, would I have these achievements and a happy life?"

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)