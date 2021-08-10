Depicting beauty of Xinjiang on a small tambourine

People's Daily Online) 11:39, August 10, 2021

Nihemaiti Rehemudula is a tambourine craftsman from Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China. He has loved drawing since he was a child, and majored in oil painting at college after becoming inspired to paint on tambourines. Later, he began to sell his self-made tambourines by transferring Xinjiang's sceneries, patterns, figures and animals onto the hide with his brush. The products have proven very popular with tourists.

He has registered a trademark for his tambourines, which can now be purchased both offline and online, with over 20,000 sold every year. Looking ahead, he hopes to turn his hand-painted tambourines into souvenirs with the strongest Xinjiang characteristics.

