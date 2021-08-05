Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar: a window for local tourism industry
The Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China, has been drawing crowds of tourists since July, one of the local peak seasons.
Covering an area of 100,000 square meters, the Grand Bazaar is the largest of its kind in the world, with six main buildings and one 80-meter-high tour tower. It is a great showcase for local tourist products, featuring specialties, ethnic costumes, jade ware, artefacts and so on, attracting an average of 50,000 tourists and a maximum of 300,000 per day. Additionally, 70 percent of the 1,480 store owners here are Uygurs.
Local authorities held a press conference on the attraction on July 27, 2021, inviting representatives who have engaged with the Grand Bazaar to share their inspiring stories. Today, it has become a window for Xinjiang’s tourism industry to showcase its diverse culture.
