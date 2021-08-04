We Are China

Magnificent sea of cloud scenery appears in Bayanbulak Grassland

Ecns.cn) 17:34, August 04, 2021

Magnificent sea of cloud scenery appears in Bayanbulak Grassland - China’s largest subalpine meadow steppe - in Hejing County, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2021.(Photo/ China News Service)

