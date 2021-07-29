Scenery of Hemu Village of Kanas in Xinjiang

July 29, 2021

Photo taken on July 24, 2021 shows a rainbow in the sky in Hemu Village of Kanas in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Kanas scenic area, which is at the height of the tourist season, received over 6.2 million tourists from May 1 to July 27, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Sadat)

