Home>>
This is Xinjiang attitude
(People's Daily Online) 10:56, July 28, 2021
Source: www.ts.cn
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang nature reserve expects 8,000 endangered Tibetan antelope births
- Rediscovering Xinjiang
- The road of hope: Xinjiang's desert highway brings thousands of opportunities
- Embroidery workshop boosts women farmers’ incomes in southern Xinjiang
- Senior official stresses stengthening Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.