Senior official stresses stengthening Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps

Senior official stresses strengthening Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visits the Reclamation Museum of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2021. Wang made a research tour to the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps from Wednesday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

URUMQI, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A senior Party official has called on the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps to strengthen itself through reform and innovation.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during a research tour to the region from Wednesday to Saturday.

Noting the progress made by the corps in recent years, Wang said its historical contribution is indelible and its strategic role irreplaceable.

The corps should continue to make maintaining stability and guarding the border its primary mission, said Wang, asking the corps to explore multi-level and multi-form military-civilian interaction mechanism and strengthen exchanges and mutual assistance with people of various ethnic groups.

Wang also called for greater efforts to optimize strategic layout and strengthen policy support in developing the southern Xinjiang region.

