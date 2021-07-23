The West projects its own crimes onto China by accusing it of "genocide" and "colonialism," reports media

Xinhua) 14:08, July 23, 2021

MOSCOW, July 23 (Xinhua) -- A key Western propaganda strategy is to accuse others of crimes that they have themselves committed. This is seen most blatantly in the Western accusations against China's Xinjiang, according to a recent commentary published by Russia Today.

Most Western criticisms of China can be categorized under one broad umbrella: psychological projection, which is involuntary, reflexive and Pavlovian; as well as strategic, planned and deliberate, Indian commentator Maitreya Bhakal wrote in the commentary, noting that it's a key pillar of Western propaganda, especially against China.

Few propaganda campaigns meet the criteria better than the "Xinjiang genocide" narrative, Bhakal said.

The United States itself was of course founded on the genocide of indigenous peoples, for which the United States projects its crimes onto someone else, officially accusing China of genocide, he commented.

Talking about Canada's accusations against China, he added that as unmarked graves of indigenous children are being discovered across the country, Canada has sought to divert attention by stepping up its "human rights" criticisms of China.

Such flippant, reckless accusations of "genocide" by Western nations and their legislatures and media are despicable; not to mention a grave injustice to victims of actual genocides, said Bhakal.

While colonialism is defined by economic exploitation and wealth extraction, China's policies in Xinjiang and Tibet are the opposite, said Bhakal, adding that these regions have become exponentially richer than what some "democratic" countries have achieved.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)