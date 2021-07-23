Home>>
2 injured in shooting outside restaurants in Washington D.C.
(Xinhua) 11:14, July 23, 2021
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Two men were shot outside restaurants in Washington, D.C. on Thursday evening, authorities said.
Local media outlet WUSA 9 reported that one person was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the arm. Both are conscious and breathing.
The shooting appeared to be targeted, said the report, citing a law enforcement source.
Police are reportedly searching for a male wearing a hooded sweater and driving a car with D.C. tags. No arrests were immediately made.
