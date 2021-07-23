China firmly opposes negative China-related moves by Japan, U.S.

Xinhua) 10:00, July 23, 2021

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China has lodged solemn representations with Japan and the United States in Beijing, Tokyo and Washington to express strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to their negative China-related moves, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Thursday.

The website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry issued a press release Tuesday on the bilateral talks between its senior deputy minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori and visiting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, criticizing China by name on the East China Sea and South China Sea issues, reiterating the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and expressing grave concern over the situation in China's Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Emphasizing that issues relating to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang are all China's internal affairs, which brook no interference by any external forces, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing that no one should underestimate the resolve, the will and the ability of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On maritime issues, China is firm in its resolve to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and stands ready to continue to properly handle differences with countries concerned through consultation and negotiation, Zhao said.

"Any intervention by external forces in the East China Sea and South China Sea under any pretext will only cause unnecessary interference in the peace and tranquility of the region, and run counter to the interests of countries in the region," the spokesperson added.

