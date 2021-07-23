Chinese diplomat rebukes Washington for covering up biological experiments

Xinhua) 13:11, July 23, 2021

MOSCOW, July 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese diplomat here has urged the United States to cooperate with the international community on origin-tracing of COVID-19, instead of covering up information on its biological experiments.

"If the U.S. indeed aspires for truth and transparency, they must agree to an international investigation on the coronavirus, identify the source of the epidemic in the U.S. and the reasons for its incompetent response," Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said Wednesday.

Washington "has to answer the existing questions about biological experiments in the U.S. and other countries, where the Americans also have a number of laboratories," he told a press conference.

Washington scrupulously studied the situation in other countries but hid the situation of its own. Meanwhile, it displayed a non-scientific approach to researching the origins, Russian news agency Tass quoted Zhang as saying.

"This is a job for scientists, while the Americans posed this question and this task to their intelligence services -- for the CIA to determine the origins of the coronavirus," he said.

China has always upheld the principles of openness, transparency and cooperation on COVID-19 origins investigation, but some U.S. politicians only doubted "the statements of scientists, contrasting them against conspiracy theories, therefore politicizing the matters of science," Zhang added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)