China provides over 600 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries around world

Xinhua) 10:25, July 23, 2021

A staff member checks tags on vials of COVID-19 vaccine at a packing line of Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China has provided over 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 200 countries and regions to support the global fight against COVID-19, an official with the commerce ministry said Thursday.

The country has offered over 300 billion masks, 3.7 billion protective suits and 4.8 billion testing kits to countries and regions, Li Xingqian, an official with Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.

Despite COVID-19 disruptions, China has adapted quickly and moved fast to provide medical supplies and other products to the world, contributing to global anti-pandemic efforts, Li said.

