China calls on Portugal to jointly oppose "vaccine nationalism," "political virus"

Xinhua) 09:01, July 23, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds the first round of strategic dialogue at the foreign ministers' level with Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Augusto Santos Silva via video link in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

CHENGDU, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Portugal and other European countries on research and development and fair distribution of vaccines and drugs, and jointly oppose "vaccine nationalism" and "political virus".

Wang made the remarks when holding the first round of strategic dialogue at the foreign ministers' level in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, with Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Augusto Santos Silva.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Portugal have supported each other in times of difficulty. The traditional friendship between the two countries has stood the test and opened up new opportunities, Wang noted.

Noting that the origin tracing of the virus is a scientific issue, Wang said it is hoped that the two sides will jointly oppose political manipulation of the origin tracing issue, jointly resist the "political virus" and safeguard the overall situation of solidarity against the pandemic.

There is no conflict of fundamental interests or opposition of real interests between China and Europe, Wang said. "We hope that the current difficulties can be overcome as soon as possible to bring bilateral relations back to the track of sound development. It is believed that Portugal will continue to play a constructive role to this end."

Silva expressed condolences to China over the severe flood disaster in Henan province, thanked China for providing anti-epidemic supplies to Portugal, and expressed readiness to cooperate with China on vaccines.

The Portuguese market will always be open to Chinese enterprises, Silva said, hoping to further cement the ties between the two sides in the post-epidemic era.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on international and regional affairs of common interest. Both sides are satisfied with the success of the first round of strategic dialogue at the foreign ministers' level.

