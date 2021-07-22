Chinese CDC head takes 3 jabs of different Chinese vaccines against COVID-19

Xinhua) 16:30, July 22, 2021

A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a mobile vaccination vehicle outside the Donghua Gate of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

The Chinese CDC head explained that he did this out of confidence in the country's vaccines.

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Gao Fu, head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said he had received three doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, each of which was different in type and manufacturer, and felt no discomfort, Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao reported Wednesday.

Gao explained that he did this out of confidence in the country's vaccines.

In regard to the vaccines' validity period, Gao said there is no definite answer at present, as this is the first time for humans to develop coronavirus vaccines, and many things remain unknown.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)