Home>>
Over 1.49 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 16:21, July 22, 2021
A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a student in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.49 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission announced Thursday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wuhan lab leak claim goes against science: official
- Wuhan Institute of Virology never contacted, preserved, designed, made or leaked the coronavirus: WIV professor
- Chinese health official 'shocked' by WHO's proposal for phase 2 COVID-19 origins study, calling it 'arrogant and lacking respect for common sense'
- China shared all data with WHO, expert says
- Claims against Wuhan lab based on thin air, researcher says
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.