When questioned on COVID-19 origin tracing, scientists have outright dismissed the Wuhan lab-leak conspiracy theory

Editor's notes:

Tracing the origin of the COVID-19 virus has become a complete political farce. With all the political manipulation and biased media reports howling louder than the science, the wider society and even the virtual community online is now abuzz with a litany of conspiracy theories that have been deliberately cooked up by some Western politicians hoping to divert attention away from their mishandling of the COVID-19 situation at home.

Incompetent and self-interested politicians have ensnarled themselves into a web of untenable lies about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, all without offering up any solid evidence. Such talking points have made headlines every day and have served to brainwash an impressionable audience.

Despite mounting political pressures, more and more scientists have stood up and stood out, dismissing some of the most popular but ridiculous ideas surrounding the notion that the virus was leaked from one of the labs in Wuhan. This time around, why not let the scientists do the talking.

