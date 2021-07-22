Cambodia gets another boost following new arrival of COVID-19 vaccines from China

Xinhua) 16:29, July 22, 2021

PHNOM PENH, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Thursday received a new batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, giving the kingdom another boost to its vaccination campaign, a health official said.

The anti-COVID-19 jab purchased from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm arrived in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, by a flight, health ministry's secretary of state Yok Sambath said.

Cambodia launched an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb 10.

"To date, Cambodia has inoculated 6.33 million people, or 63.3 percent of the 10 million targeted adult population," Sambath said at the Phnom Penh International Airport.

The kingdom reported 811 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the national total caseload to 70,419 with 1,188 deaths and 62,577 recoveries, according to the health ministry.

