Cambodia gets another boost following new arrival of COVID-19 vaccines from China
PHNOM PENH, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Thursday received a new batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, giving the kingdom another boost to its vaccination campaign, a health official said.
The anti-COVID-19 jab purchased from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm arrived in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, by a flight, health ministry's secretary of state Yok Sambath said.
Cambodia launched an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb 10.
"To date, Cambodia has inoculated 6.33 million people, or 63.3 percent of the 10 million targeted adult population," Sambath said at the Phnom Penh International Airport.
The kingdom reported 811 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the national total caseload to 70,419 with 1,188 deaths and 62,577 recoveries, according to the health ministry.
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 1.49 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- Wuhan lab leak claim goes against science: official
- Wuhan Institute of Virology never contacted, preserved, designed, made or leaked the coronavirus: WIV professor
- Chinese health official 'shocked' by WHO's proposal for phase 2 COVID-19 origins study, calling it 'arrogant and lacking respect for common sense'
- China shared all data with WHO, expert says
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.