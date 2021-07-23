New batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Myanmar

YANGON, July 22 (Xinhua) -- A new batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine and related materials arrived in Myanmar's Yangon on Thursday, according to a release from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said China and Myanmar have been jointly accelerating efforts in anti-pandemic measures as there have been an increasing number of new infections in border areas.

He expressed his belief that the two countries could conduct an effective cooperation in prevention and control of COVID-19 in border areas.

Dr. Thet Khaing Win, Myanmar's minister for health and sports, thanked China for donating anti-pandemic materials and sending medical experts to assist Myanmar in combating the pandemic.

According to the release, a batch of China's Sinovac vaccine purchased by Myanmar will arrive on Friday.

Around 1.75 million individuals have so far been vaccinated in Myanmar, which has a population of some 54 million, according to health officials.

The number of COVID-19 infections increased to 253,364 on Thursday in Myanmar after 6,701 new positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Sports said.

With 319 new deaths, the death toll was recorded at 6,133.

