Sri Lanka receives another batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China

Xinhua) 09:00, July 23, 2021

COLOMBO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka on Thursday received another batch of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China.

Officials from the Health Ministry received the vaccines which arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport from Beijing on board two Sri Lankan Airlines charter flights on Thursday morning.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said the Sinopharm vaccines will be rolled out in the districts where those above the age of 30 would be jabbed.

A mass vaccination program is underway in Sri Lanka. According to official statistics from the Health Ministry, over 6 million people have been inoculated with the first dose with a majority receiving the Sinopharm vaccines.

