Home>>
Sri Lanka receives another batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China
(Xinhua) 09:00, July 23, 2021
COLOMBO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka on Thursday received another batch of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China.
Officials from the Health Ministry received the vaccines which arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport from Beijing on board two Sri Lankan Airlines charter flights on Thursday morning.
State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said the Sinopharm vaccines will be rolled out in the districts where those above the age of 30 would be jabbed.
A mass vaccination program is underway in Sri Lanka. According to official statistics from the Health Ministry, over 6 million people have been inoculated with the first dose with a majority receiving the Sinopharm vaccines.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China rejects WHO’s phase-2 COVID-19 origins study, calling it ‘lack of respect for common sense, arrogant toward science’
- When questioned on COVID-19 origin tracing, scientists have outright dismissed the Wuhan lab-leak conspiracy theory
- The world has reason to call for investigation on Fort Detrick: FM spokesperson
- China's employment stable, back to pre-pandemic level
- Chinese CDC head takes 3 jabs of different Chinese vaccines against COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.