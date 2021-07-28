Bikmali in Xinjiang: “Embroider” a colorful life

People's Daily Online) 14:24, July 28, 2021

As one Kazak proverb goes. "Songs and horses are two wings of the Kazak people, and embroidery is a dream that is always alive in our hearts". Bikmali, an ingenious Kazak woman, learned how to embroider at a young age and has always been engaged in embroidery. Before buying a machine in 2010, she did all her work by hand. Whenever the machine broke, her husband would fix it. As for her two adorable and considerate daughters, she hopes they can live happy lives.

