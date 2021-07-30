Welcome to Kazakh boy's homestay in Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:40, July 30, 2021

In the well-known Nalati Scenic Area of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, many Kazakhs work in the tourism industry. Piyile is one of them. He is a member of Alashan horse field in the area and his father is a manager there. Piyile's mother manages their homestay, assisted by him and his younger brother. As tourism brings the family a handsome revenue, Piyile wants to work in the industry in the future.

