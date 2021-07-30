Former senior official of Xinjiang stands trial for bribery

Xinhua) 10:42, July 30, 2021

NANJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A former senior official of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region stood trial for taking bribes at the Intermediate People's Court of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province Thursday.

Ren Hua, the former vice chairperson of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region government, was charged with accepting money and valuables worth 47.15 million yuan (about 7.27 million U.S. dollars).

Ren allegedly took advantage of her position to benefit individuals on matters related to infrastructure development contracts, business operations, bank loans, and arranging jobs between 2007 and 2020, when she successively held different posts.

The prosecutors, defendant, and her lawyers cross-examined evidence and gave their respective accounts, said a court statement.

In her final statement, Ren pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 20 people, including the press and members of the public.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

