China's public security ministry opposes U.S. Senate passing Xinjiang-related bill

Xinhua) 09:14, August 06, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has voiced strong dissatisfaction with and resolute opposition to a Xinjiang-related bill recently passed by the U.S. Senate.

The passage of the so-called Uygur Forced Labor Prevention Act is a further move by the United States to contain China by disrupting Xinjiang, the ministry said in a statement.

The claims such as "mass arbitrary detention," "torture" and "high-technology surveillance" are pure fabrications, it said, adding that these are meant to smear China, hold down relevant Chinese individuals and entities, interfere in China's internal affairs, and undermine Xinjiang's stability and development.

The statement pointed out that Xinjiang now enjoys economic prosperity, ethnic unity and harmony, social stability, and freedom of religious belief. People of various ethnic groups are living safe and happy lives in the region.

China's public security departments are committed to law-based crackdowns on all law violations and crimes, including terrorist and separatist activities. They will make utmost efforts to safeguard the basic rights of the people of various ethnic groups in Xinjiang, including their rights to subsistence and development, the statement said.

The United States slanders China by maliciously accusing it of "violating human rights" for what are usual measures to prevent and contain crimes, it said.

By doing so, the United States' real intention is to bolster the terrorist and separatist forces of the East Turkistan Islamic Movement and instigate separatism and unrest in Xinjiang, it added.

"We reiterate that we will resolutely fight all sorts of illegal and criminal activities in accordance with the law and resolutely safeguard Xinjiang's security and development interests," it said.

