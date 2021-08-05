U.S. struggles to unite European allies against China: media

LONDON, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The United States requires a unified response from its key European allies against China, but some of these European countries try to "walk a far more delicate line," U.S. broadcaster the NBC News said in a recent report.

These countries have criticized China over some issues while expressing eagerness to continue cultivating its "lucrative trade opportunities" by using neutral language, said the report published Tuesday.

U.S. key European allies "see the Americans being confrontational with China and they don't believe Europe can afford to be quite so confrontational alongside them," the report said, quoting former British diplomat Charles Parton.

Europe finds itself dependent on China for trade, and at the same time has become more mistrustful of the United States, it noted.

