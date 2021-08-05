U.S. media destroy people's lives with misinformation: political commentator

Xinhua) 08:09, August 05, 2021

MOSCOW, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Profit-driven media institutions in the United States are dangerous for the average news consumer, radio host and political commentator Wayne Dupree said in an article published on RT recently.

"The media's daily and nightly arrogance is dangerous and deadly for many struggling Americans who listen to their garbage," Dupree wrote.

According to Dupree, U.S. media are far from independent, functioning by their own rules and misrepresenting facts and context when reporting the news.

"The problem is that the majority of the sheep in the Democratic Party will never see anything negative from any of these 'news' sources. They blissfully remain in their imaginary world because of a lack of journalistic honesty and integrity," Dupree wrote.

"Not only will the media tell you anything you want to hear to get your vote, but so will these politicians, especially Democrats who have a history of dangling the carrot to get what they want; they will also use the stick if they so choose," he added.

The true purpose of journalism is being eroded as media outlets are largely becoming ratings-oriented when entertainment corporations buy news networks and print media.

"These are truly dark days for the land of the free," as democrats feel empowered to push their agenda and have their audience fooled, according to Dupree.

